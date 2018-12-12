sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 12.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
12.12.2018 | 08:04
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Hydro Hotel Eastbourne Plc - Dividend Declaration

Hydro Hotel Eastbourne Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, December 11

12 December 2018

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc

("Hydro Hotel" or the "Company")

Dividend Declaration

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc announces that the Company has today (12 December 2018) declared a dividend for the year ended 31 October 2018 at the rate of 21.0 pence per share (2017, 21.0 pence) to be paid in two instalments:

  • 7.0 pence per share (2018, 7.0 pence) on Thursday, 17 January 2019 to shareholders on the register on Friday, 21 December 2018. The ex-dividend date will be Thursday, 20 December 2018; and
  • 14.0 pence per share (2018, 14.0 pence) on Thursday, 2 May 2019 to shareholders on the register on Tuesday, 23 April 2019. The ex-dividend date will be Thursday, 18 April 2019.

This reflects consistency in the timing of payments with prior years, and the profit expected for the year, subject to audit, and the company's significant cash position.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc
Sally Gausden
Company Secretary		Telephone: +44 1323 431 200
Peterhouse Capital Limited
NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser
Mark Anwyl		Telephone: +44 20 7469 0930

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.


© 2018 PR Newswire