Hydro Hotel Eastbourne Plc - Dividend Declaration

12 December 2018

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc

("Hydro Hotel" or the "Company")

Dividend Declaration

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc announces that the Company has today (12 December 2018) declared a dividend for the year ended 31 October 2018 at the rate of 21.0 pence per share (2017, 21.0 pence) to be paid in two instalments:

7.0 pence per share (2018, 7.0 pence ) on Thursday, 17 January 2019 to shareholders on the register on Friday, 21 December 2018 . The ex-dividend date will be Thursday, 20 December 2018 ; and

14.0 pence per share (2018, 14.0 pence ) on Thursday, 2 May 2019 to shareholders on the register on Tuesday, 23 April 2019 . The ex-dividend date will be Thursday, 18 April 2019 .

This reflects consistency in the timing of payments with prior years, and the profit expected for the year, subject to audit, and the company's significant cash position.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Hydro Hotel, Eastbourne, Plc

Sally Gausden

Company Secretary Telephone: +44 1323 431 200 Peterhouse Capital Limited

NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser

Mark Anwyl Telephone: +44 20 7469 0930

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.