sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 12.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

108,29 Euro		+3,34
+3,18 %
WKN: 851399 ISIN: US4592001014 Ticker-Symbol: IBM 
Aktie:
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
106,96
107,55
08:11
107,01
107,50
08:08
12.12.2018 | 08:04
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

International Business Machines Corp - Doc re (Form 8-K)

International Business Machines Corp - Doc re (Form 8-K)

PR Newswire

London, December 11

Company INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

TIDM IBM

Headline Notification of filing of document

The Corporation's current report on Form 8-K dated December 11, 2018 was filed with the United States Securities Exchange Commission and in Luxembourg with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange as the officially appointed mechanism for the central storage of regulated information and with the CSSF on December 12, 2018. The report is available at www.sec.gov and www.bourse.lu.


© 2018 PR Newswire