Edel-Optics Offers Unique Motorsport Experience at Race Of Champions 2019

The multichannel optician will be the official partner of the motorsport event Race Of Champions (ROC) for the first time.

On January 19/20, 2019, race drivers participating in ROC will compete at Mexico City's Foro Sol stadium. Some of the drivers who have already confirmed their participation in the upcoming jubilee edition are Formula 1 driver Sebastian Vettel and Mick Schumacher, son of motorsport legend Michael Schumacher, so the competition is not only a battle between different racing series, but also between different generations.

ROC founder Fredrik Johnsson is looking forward to ROC's 30th anniversary: "Milestone birthdays need to be celebrated fittingly and we wanted that extra something for our international high-class event. Edel-Optics is our perfect partner here. A globally successful company with high quality standards. ROC and Edel-Optics are the perfect match!"

Edel-Optics as partner supplies the perfect eyewear

The multichannel optician managed to gain ROC's trust with its largest designer eyewear range in Europe and its collaborations with well-known personalities, and it will provide some of the participating race drivers with sun glasses specially designed for ROC. "Sun glasses and motorsport have a long history that has shaped entire brands. Race drivers with cool sun glasses do not only represent a certain lifestyle, but the quality of the glasses also plays an important role here, so ROC is perfect for us to position ourselves in this environment", says Dennis Martens, Founder/Managing Director of Edel-Optics.

Two models will be launched on this occasion: the strictly limited ROC Limited Edition and the ROC Fan Edition. These models will be available at the Edel-Optics Onlineshop starting from January 19, 2019 (while supplies last).

