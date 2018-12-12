CLX Communications AB (publ): CLX Communications appoints new CFO

Stockholm, Sweden - CLX Communications AB (publ) - XSTO: CLX

CLX Communications AB, a global leader in cloud communications for customer engagement through mobile technology, today announced the appointment of Roshan Saldanha as its new Chief Financial Officer. Roshan joins CLX from a previous role as CFO of Tele2 Sverige AB, Sweden's second-largest telecom operator, and will assume his role at CLX on March 5, 2019.

"I am very glad to welcome Roshan Saldanha to CLX. His experience from a larger, international enterprise will be a valuable addition as we continue to strengthen our business and prepare for future growth", says Oscar Werner, Chief Executive Officer of CLX Communications AB. "I also want to take this opportunity to thank Odd Bolin, our outgoing CFO, for his significant contribution over the past years."

Roshan Saldanha joined Tele2 in 2007 and became CFO of Tele2 Sweden in 2016. Before Tele2, he worked on a range of international financial assignments for Arthur Andersen and the Kinnevik Group. He is a Chartered Accountant with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and holds a Masters of Commerce degree from the University of Mumbai.

"I'm very glad to join CLX and contribute to its future progress. I see CLX as one of Sweden's most successful tech companies: in ten years, the business has grown to nearly 4 billion SEK in revenues with EBITDA well above 300 million SEK and close to 500 employees. It is a very impressive achievement and I much look forward to join the management team. The market is developing rapidly and CLX is well positioned with new and innovative products for rich media messaging, voice and personalized video", says Roshan Saldanha.

For further information, please contact

Thomas Heath

Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Investor Relations

CLX Communications AB (publ)

Mobile: +46-722-45 50 55

E-mail: thomas.heath@clxcommunications.com (mailto:thomas.heath@clxcommunications.com)

About CLX Communications

CLX Communications (CLX) is a leading global provider of cloud-based communication tools for enterprises and mobile operators. CLX's mobile communication services enable businesses to quickly, securely and cost-effectively reach their customers through mobile messaging, voice and video. The CLX platform powers business-critical communications throughout the world, and the company has grown profitably since its foundation in 2008. The Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has presence in a further 20 countries.

CLX Communications' shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO: CLX.

