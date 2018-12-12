sprite-preloader
12.12.2018 | 08:53
(3 Leser)
Frontline Ltd.: FRO - Changes to the Board composition

Frontline Ltd. ("Frontline" or the "Company") announces that Georgina E. Sousa has resigned as board member in the Company. The Company would like to thank Ms Sousa for her considerable contribution to the Company during her directorship.

December 12, 2018

The Board of Directors

Frontline Ltd.

Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Source: Frontline Ltd. via Globenewswire

