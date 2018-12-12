General Tire Helps to Break the Deadly Silence Around Men's Mental Health

LONDON, December 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

With one in four adults experiencing at least one diagnosable mental health problem in any given year and a man dying every minute from suicide, General Tire, in partnership with award-winning agency, CLICKON Media, have tackled these sensitive issues in their latest campaign, "Swim Wild".

The short, but impactful film tells the real-life story of three brothers, Jack, Calum and Robbie, who took action after the social anxiety of chaotic city living had taken its toll on them.

As the Hudson brothers retreated to their Lake District childhood roots, it was clear that swimming in icy waters and being at one with nature was the reset they needed from modern day life, but their journey goes deeper than that. While they say they don't think they could ever call anything they've experienced depression, there have been moments where they have felt completely detached.

One brother, comments, "As I was drifting through life I was getting lost and moving further away from something eight-year-old Calum wouldn't have been proud of. I realised how much that childhood meant to me, and I was like, this is the time I need to do something different."

Peter Robb, at General Tire, says, "With mental health issues on our radar, and the awareness that feelings of worthwhileness are particularly low in London we wanted to help shift the very British stiff upper lip mentality, that so obviously still exists. We hope that this is a real, relatable take on men's mental health, and if the Hudson brothers reach one man and helps him open up and deal with his angst and conflict before it all becomes too much, this journey will have been worth it."

Richard Wilson, CEO of CLICKON MEDIA, adds, "This campaign proves how social awareness and creativity, can help support audiences and build loyalty and is so much more effective than bombarding them with the 'buy me' advertising that is adding to the pressure to be perfect."

'Swim Wild' follows CLICKON Media and General Tire's award-winning 'Wavemaker' campaign which shows the spirit and determination of Red Bull big wave surfer, Andrew Cotton, and documents his incredible journey back to health and into the water after a 70-foot wave broke his back. All this, with a little help from the GRABBER AT3 all-terrain tyres.

