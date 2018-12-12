

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Energy services company Wood Group (John) Plc. (WG.L) Wednesday said its positive trading momentum has continued and full year results will demonstrate good organic revenue growth.



The company expects full-year revenue to be up over 10% on proforma 2017, in the region of around $10.9 billion to $11.1 billion. Full- year EBITA is expected to be in the range of around $620 million to $630 million, in line with guidance in August and market expectations.



In its trading update, the company said it has delivered a stronger second half, due to typical second half bias and the phasing of cost synergies, projects and the wider market recovery.



The company said it is making progress against deleveraging plan. Operational cash conversion after exceptional items is expected to be around 100% and will contribute to a reduction in net debt to around $1.5 billion at 31 December 2018.



Looking to 2019, the outlook remains generally favourable across the company's industrial end markets. Although the medium term outlook remains positive, in oil & gas recent volatility in commodity prices may impact confidence and the pace of contract awards.



The company currently anticipates further earnings growth in 2019 underpinned by additional cost synergy delivery with an impact of around $60 million in FY 2019.



Separately, Wood Group said it has been awarded a major contract to deliver engineering, procurement and construction or EPC services on a reimbursable basis for a world-class plastics manufacturing facility along the US Gulf Coast. The actual construction of the plant is contingent on receipt of environmental permits.



The five-year contract will see Wood deliver EPC services for key infrastructure to support the plastics facility, including a world-class ethane steam cracker unit, feeding a monoethylene glycol unit and two polyethylene units.



The contract, which is already underway, will see around 1100 employees deployed during peak construction. Wood's project team has already achieved one million safe man hours on the project.



Pending receipt of environmental permits, anticipated work completion is scheduled for late 2021.



