Selected as a winner in the Patents category, the 4.0 logistics company pursues a very active policy worldwide to protect its intellectual property

Traxens, developer of a global solution for monitoring and coordinating multimodal transport, announced today that it has received a 2018 INPI prize in the Patent category. The award is for the intellectual property strategy it has adopted. Since 2012 Traxens has been developing on competitive international markets, with a strong focus on technology.

Traxens is one of the 12 SMEs and three research centers selected by this year's jury, and one of the three companies awarded in the Patents category. The award was presented by Eric Carreel, head of the jury in 2018.

'Traxens has brought containerized maritime transport into the digital age,' said Eric Carreel, president of the 2018 Awards. 'Given the high quality of the technologies developed by Traxens, I have no doubt that some will become industry standards, while others have already been licensed in other industrial sectors. Today, we want to congratulate the firm on its strategy, which is closely linked to the quality of its intellectual property.'

Following several years of large-scale testing, Traxens offers transport providers electronic boxes that are fixed to containers. These provide high value-added information, such as the container's position at sea and on land, the strength of any impacts, a record of doors being opened and closed or temperature variations.

'Our solution is currently being deployed in all the fleets owned by the MSC and CMA CGM shipping companies, and we are now adapting our product for SNCF to make it suitable for railway cars. We are also working with Daher to develop a connected briefcase for real-time monitoring of the transport of goods with very high added value,' said Jacques Delort, General Manager of Traxens. 'On the logistics 4.0 market, which is still in its infancy, we have been able to create ground-breaking technological solutions in partnership with eight public-sector laboratories. One of these is Inria, the French National Institute for Research in Computer Science and Automation. We own a number of international patents and we take a very active approach to combating infringements.'

Since they were set up in 1991, the INPI Awards have recognised and rewarded innovative companies and research centers that stand out because of their excellent intellectual property strategies. Expliseat, Wandercraft, Devialet, BlaBlaCar and Fermob are some of the award-winners in previous years, recognised for having made innovation into one of the mainsprings of their growth, adopting proactive and consistent industrial property policies.

About Traxens

Traxens offers logistics operators a comprehensive solution for monitoring and coordinating multimodal transport, making a crucial contribution to digital development in the logistics sector. It has achieved this by creating both robust electronic devices integrated into containers in transit and the shared global platform that provides services with very high added value to all logistics operators.

www.traxens.com

About INPI

In addition to its activities connected with registering and issuing industrial property rights (patents, trademarks, designs and models), the National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI) promotes economic development through its work to raise awareness of and highlight innovation and associated issues. The Institute supports all innovators to transform their projects into concrete achievements, and to derive value from their innovations.

A self-financed public body reporting to the Ministry of Industrial Property, INPI also plays an active role in producing and implementing public policy in the domain of intellectual property, supporting innovation and the competitiveness of businesses and combating counterfeiting.

As holder of the records of all the industrial property rights lodged in France and the data in the National Register of Commerce and Companies, INPI provides access to over 7 million open, free and reusable data items.

www.inpi.fr

