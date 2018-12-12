

NIESTETAL (dpa-AFX) - SMA Solar Technology AG (SMTGF.PK) announced reduction of the global workforce by around 425 full-time positions. It confirmed its sales and earnings guidance for the current fiscal year.



The company anticipates sales of 760 million euros to 780 million euros and negative EBITDA in the mid to high tens of millions of euros for the current fiscal year. For 2019, the SMA Managing Board is aiming for sales growth and positive EBITDA.



SMA Solar Technology said that its Managing Board has presented the restructuring measures announced in September to the employees. One of the main planned measures is the discontinuation of China as a location and the sale of the Chinese companies to the management there. The restructuring will involve a reduction of the global workforce by around 425 full-time positions.



The company noted that t he restructuring measures are needed in order to return SMA to profitability quickly in an environment characterized by a sharp decline in prices. In addition, SMA will position itself for the future as a systems and solutions provider.



Subject to the approval of the works council, the planned restructuring measures are to be implemented starting from January 2019. Worldwide, the SMA Managing Board plans to cut around 425 of the total 3,307 full-time positions (not including temporary employees) as of December 31, 2018, until 2020. More than 100 of these full-time positions relate to Germany and more than 300 to the foreign locations. The SMA Managing Board is aiming to carry out the staff reduction in a socially responsible way. However, compulsory redundancies cannot be ruled out at present.



