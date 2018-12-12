A floating Cellar Door in Sydney Harbour kicked off summer in Australia with the perfect glass of wine

SYDNEY, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- South Australia's family-owned Wakefield Wines helped wine lovers start summer with the perfect glass of vino on a world-first floating Cellar Door on Sydney Harbour.

From Friday 7 to Sunday 9 December, the award-winning Clare Valley winery hosted a weekend of memorable tasting experiences aboard a custom-built glass-lined tasting room set upon a floating barge in the middle of the harbour. Showcasing its Estate range, Wakefield showed the lucky few on board how important temperature is to enjoying a wine at its best.

Wakefield's Cellar Door at Sea aimed to prove that popping a red wine in the fridge actually isn't taboo, but necessary to achieving the perfect balance of flavour and aroma in red wines all year round.

"For years we've hoped to shed a light on a misconception about red wines -- that they need to be served at 'room temperature'. This is an antiquated recommendation from way back when that actually has a negative impact on the enjoyment of our classic Aussie reds," said third-generation Managing Director and Winemaker Mitchell Taylor.

"Wakefield's Cellar Door at Sea proved just how delicious chilled reds can be, especially during summer. And by combining the perfect view in one of the world's most notable destinations, we had all the ingredients for the perfectly chilled wine experience."

In this world-first wine event that showcased Wakefield's innovative optimum drinking temperature sensors, guests departed via water taxi from the Sydney Opera House jetty. They arrived at Wakefield's fully appointed floating Cellar Door (a custom-built, glass-walled 40-foot shipping container) where they enjoyed iconic Sydney Harbour views. Once inside, they enjoyed a temperature-themed wine tasting using the newly released Riedel Extreme range of glassware, water from Antipodes, and a tasting experience all guided by British chef-duo and friends to Wakefield Wines, Will Stewart and Steve Flood.

All of this created in the hope that guests would discover, through temperature, the secret ingredients to the perfect glass of wine.

The custom built Cellar Door will now head to the Clare Valley winery before planning begins for the family's next exciting experience.

