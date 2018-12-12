Rapala VMC Oyj: RAPALA VMC CORPORATION'S FINANCIAL REPORTING IN 2019

Rapala VMC CorporationStock Exchange ReleaseDecember 12, 2018 at 11:00 a.m.

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION'S FINANCIAL REPORTING IN 2019





In 2019, Rapala VMC Corporation will publish its financial information as follows:





Financial Statement Release for 2018 on February 15,

Half Year Financial Report for January-June on July 19, and





Rapala VMC Corporation's Financial Statement for 2018 will be published in week 11.



Rapala VMC Corporation will apply 30 calendar day silent period prior to the release of the above mentioned financial reports.







RAPALA VMC CORPORATION





Jussi Ristimäki

President and Chief Executive Officer





For further information, please contact:

Olli Aho, Investor Relations, tel. +358 9 7562 540

Jan-Elof Cavander, Chief Financial Officer, tel. +358 9 7562 540





Distribution: NASDAQ OMX Helsinki and Main Media





