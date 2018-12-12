Voice assistants, touch sensors and other interface technologies will become the new standard for personal audio in under 5 years.

A new report from Juniper Research has found that there will be an estimated 417 million hearables in use by 2022. This includes fitness-focused devices, hearing augmentation and purely audio-focused devices.

The new report, Future Hearables: Strategies, Opportunities Forecasts 2018-2023, found that more than 271 million audio-focused multimedia hearables from the likes of Apple, Bose, Google, Samsung and Sennheiser will be in use by 2022, compared to an estimated 62 million in 2018. These will represent over 50% of all wireless headphones in use by 2022; reaching as high as 80% in the US. Apple's AirPods have emerged as a clear leader, with Juniper estimating around 24 million AirPods to be shipped in 2018.

For more insights into how hearable technology will affect music hardware, download our free whitepaper, How Hearables Will Revolutionise the Personal Audio Market

In-Ear Voice Assistants Proliferate

The research predicted that as mid-range and budget manufacturers leverage voice assistants to enhance their devices, over 75% of hearables in use will incorporate voice assistants by 2022.

Research author James Moar added: "In some cases, voice assistants will be the only 'hearable' feature of these devices. Premium players need to provide other features to distinguish themselves, like advanced audio adjustments or innovative interfaces."

The fitness segment has strong differentiation here, with custom assistants providing in-the-moment workout feedback, but these are only expected to make up 10% of hearables in use in 2022, thanks to their niche use case.

Medical Hearables to Dominate Revenues

Assistive hearables will win on revenues; generating over $40 billion annually by 2022, as hearing aids integrate mobile technologies and maintain medical industry prices.

Consumer assistive hearables are less expensive, which is proving appealing to healthcare institutions. Nuheara is one of the most successful companies here; distributing IQbuds BOOST through the NHS from 2019. However, Juniper expects existing hearing aid players to maintain control of most medical distribution channels for the foreseeable future.

