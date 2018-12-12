The European Defence Agency Battles Process Challenges with FlowForma Process Automation

DUBLIN, December 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

FlowForma, the leading provider of Process Automation tools for Microsoft Office 365, today announced that the European Defence Agency is to deploy its award winning FlowForma Process Automation tool.

The European Defence Agency (EDA) was created in 2004 to support its Member States and the Council of the European Union in their efforts to improve European defence capabilities.

Having recently adopted a cloud first approach by migrating to Microsoft Office 365 and Azure, EDA was searching for a process automation tool to replace a previously challenging on-premise custom-built workflow solution. With their Change Management process and Governance becoming challenging to manage, EDA looked to their peers at Eurofound, who had previously deployed the FlowForma Process Automation tool to automate their business processes.

After viewing a short presentation showcasing the positive customer experience Eurofound had from streamlining their business processes, EDA was convinced that the FlowForma Process Automation tool was the right solution for them.

"The European Defence Agency (EDA) showcase how important a positive customer experience is when making a critical business decision. Upon receiving a demonstration of our solution from their peers at Eurofound, EDA wassatisfied that the FlowForma Process Automation tool was the answer to their business processproblems," said Neil Young, Chief Executive Officer, FlowForma.

About FlowForma

FlowForma, the leading provider of Process Automation tools for Microsoft Office 365 has been revolutionizing the traditional BPM space with an innovative approach to developing award winning products that empower users to create and streamline processes smarter and faster, utilizing the familiar SharePoint platform, without any coding.

FlowForma is a Gold Microsoft Partner, with over 150,000 users across Europe, America and Asia. The company is headquartered in Dublin with offices in London and Boston and is motivated by its values to innovate, evolve and achieve with employees, customers and partners.

About the European Defence Agency

Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, EDA supports its 27 Member States - all EU countries except Denmark - in improving their defence capabilities through European cooperation. It acts as an enabler and facilitator for ministries of defence that are willing to work on collaborative defence capability projects.

The agency is a European defence cooperation 'hub' with expertise and networks that enable it to cover a broad defence spectrum. EDA also works towards strengthening the European defence industry and acts as a facilitator and interface between Member States' military stakeholders and EU policies that impact on defence.