SMA Solar technology AG has announced that around 425 full time jobs or 12.8% of its global workforce will be lost as part of its restructuring efforts. The PV inverter manufacturer will also discontinue operations in China, preferring to refocus its efforts on Germany.In September, the Germany-based manufacturer announced restructuring measures and lowered 2018 forecasts. At the time, it did not divulge any specific details. Then on December 3, it again revised its FY guidance down. Now today, echoing similar moves made in 2014, when it reduced guidance twice and shed over 600 jobs, SMA has said ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...