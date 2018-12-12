InComm Partners with Revolut to Launch Prepaid Cards at wilko Stores in the UK

InComm technology enables consumers to purchase and activate Revolut cards in wilko stores

ATLANTA, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- InComm , a leading prepaid product and payments technology company, today announced it has partnered with digital banking alternative Revolut to offer their prepaid cards at wilko stores, the retail chain at the heart of the UK high street, selling a huge range of home and garden products at more than 400 stores across the country.

"Digital banking alternatives offer consumers full transparency into their financial well-being, and they need a seamless way to connect their online funds to a physical prepaid card that they can use for day-to-day transactions," said Simon Osgood, Senior Vice President, EMEA and Russia, InComm. "Revolut users will be able to walk into a wilko location and easily purchase a prepaid card to link to their account."

Revolut empowers consumers to set up a digital banking account that provides several fee-free features, including international money transfers, exchanges to 24 different currencies and global fee-free spending in over 150 currencies. Funds can be stored on a mobile wallet or a physical prepaid card, which can now be purchased in-person at wilko stores thanks to this new partnership. Once the prepaid card is purchased and connected to their Revolut account, users can begin conducting transactions such as ATM withdrawals, purchases at physical and online retailers, and more.

"We are excited to be able to help even more customers save money through our partnership with InComm. By distributing our cards to retail consumers in-store, we can help them avoid fees whenever they transfer, spend or withdraw money at home and abroad," said Nik Storonsky, Revolut Founder and CEO.

InComm's industry-leading point-of-sale technology enables retailers to offer prepaid products to customers that can be activated upon checkout at the register. For more information on InComm, visit www.InComm.com .

About InComm

By building more value into every transaction through innovative payment technologies, InComm creates seamless and valuable commerce experiences. InComm's unique products and services - which range from gift card malls to enhanced payment platforms - connect companies across a wide range of industries including retail, healthcare, tolling & transit, incentives and financial services to an ever-expanding consumer base. With more than 25 years of experience, over 500,000 points of distribution, 366 global patents and a presence in more than 30 countries, InComm leads the prepaid and payments industry from its headquarters in Atlanta, Ga. Learn more at www.InComm.com .

About Revolut:

Revolut was launched by Nik Storonsky and Vlad Yatsenko in July 2015 with a punchy mission: to turn the financial sector on its head. With Revolut, users can set up an app-based current account in 60 seconds, spend abroad in over 150 currencies with no fees, hold and exchange 24 currencies in-app and send free domestic and international money transfers with the real exchange rate. Since July 2015, London-based Revolut has signed up almost 3 million customers across Europe and processed 200 million transactions with a total volume transaction of $27 billion to date. Revolut has raised a total of $336m from some of the most notable investors including DST Global, Index Ventures, Balderton Capital and Ribbit Capital.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/118079/incomm_logo.jpg