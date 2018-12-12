600,000 tracks - A Great New Milestone Has Been Reached by the Independent Music Platform Jamendo

LUXEMBOURG, December 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Reaching this meaningful number reinforces the success of Jamendo's business model as a central independent online music community.

Over 600,000 independent artist tracks on Jamendo demonstrates consistent growth for the online, independent, creative worldwide community, and attests the increasing need and demand for such a space in today's online environment.



This milestone has been reached through a high level of dedication to empowering independent artists with new streams of exposure and revenue. Through creativity and boldness, what was once just an innovative idea grew into to what is now one of the world's largest independent music platforms.



"Jamendo has been so good to us!" joyfully exclaims US Rock'n'Roll collective, The Devil Music Co. "We deeply appreciate what they do as a company and how they've allowed us to share our music with so many people."



Let's have a look behind the numbers. What are the perks of being a Jamendo artist? What are the advantages that have driven more than 40,100 artists to upload over 600,000 tracks on the platform?



A high level of exposure in a global independent environment is the first thing that comes to mind, as Jamendo is totally free for individuals and allows independent artists to stream their music worldwide, regardless of geographic or cultural boundaries, to an international community of passionate music lovers.



"I would not be where I am without Jamendo," says Kellee Maize, a famous US hip-hop artist who just released her latest album exclusively on Jamendo. "The potential is huge for artists, and the level of care and devotion they put into helping their artists is heartwarming."



The second biggest benefit can be found on Jamendo Licensing, Jamendo's royalty-free catalog for content creators and business owners looking for music to use in their endeavors. Through the licensing platform, independent artists can choose to license their works in a fair and transparent way, generating revenue.



"First, the revenue allows me to keep writing and releasing new music," happily states rock music artist, Color Out, "and when licenses are sold, the music is featured on apps, websites etc., which further expands my audience! It's a win-win for all artists."



Being center stage in a continuously growing independent music market while constantly trying to adjust to its needs, only the future will tell us how far Jamendo will go! Nevertheless, its goal of making a positive and lasting impact on the music industry will undeniably continue to drive its efforts!

About Jamendo

Jamendo is one of the largest online independent music platforms. It provides free music for personal enjoyment and various licenses for projects or businesses. Jamendo supports independent artists by offering them a global space to promote and sell their music.