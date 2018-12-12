XP POWER LTD - 2019 Financial Calendar

12 December 2018

2019 Financial Calendar

XP Power, one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of critical power control sub-assemblies for the electronics industry, is pleased to confirm the following dates in its 2018/19 Financial Calendar:

Date Event 14 January 2019 Trading update for the 12 months to 31 December 2018 5 March 2019 Results for the 12 months to 31 December 2018 15 April 2019

Q1 Trading Update (trading for the three months to 31 March 2019) 16 April 2019 Annual General Meeting* 1 August 2019 Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2019 10 October 2019

Q3 Trading Update (trading for the nine months ended 30 September 2019)

* In line with XP's normal practice no trading update will be issued at the AGM



XP Power designs and manufactures power controllers, the essential hardware component in every piece of electrical equipment that converts power from the electricity grid into the right form for equipment to function.

XP Power typically designs power control solutions into the end products of major blue-chip OEMs, with a focus on the industrial (circa 42% of sales), healthcare (circa 22% of sales), semiconductor manufacturing (circa 26% of sales) and technology (circa 10% of sales) sectors. Once designed into a programme, XP Power has a revenue annuity over the life cycle of the customer's product which is typically 5 to 7 years depending on the industry sector.

XP Power has invested in research and development and its own manufacturing facilities in China and Vietnam, to develop a range of tailored products based on its own intellectual property that provide its customers with significantly improved functionality and efficiency.

Headquartered in Singapore and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange since 2000, XP Power serves a global blue-chip customer base from 29 locations in Europe, North America and Asia.

