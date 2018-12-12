EasyRentCars Offering Perks for Holiday Season in Top Travel Destinations

HONG KONG, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With Christmas and New Year's Eve still half a month away, many travel enthusiasts have started arranging trips. Global car rental platform, EasyRentCars, is offering discounts of up to 50% on car rentals to enable more users enjoy their road-trips at lower costs. Additionally, users can take part in lucky draws.

According to the big data, the top ten destinations for road-trips in EasyRentCars.com during the Christmas season are Orlando, Melboume, Los Angeles, Auckland, Brisbane, Miami, Sydney, London, Las Vegas and Christchurch. This year, EasyRentCars has cooperated with car rental companies, especially those in the popular destinations to offer discounts. For example, the discount offered from AUCAR, an Australian car rental company, and YesRental, a New Zealand rental company, are as high as 50%. To meet the varied needs of users, Reach Rental, which mainly provides luxury car models, also offers up to 20% discount.

According to Zong Lin of EasyRentCars' operation team, "We want to do something more valuable for our users that is not just a cheap car rental."

As such, until January 8, 2019 at 15:00 (PST), users can take part in Lucky Draw at EasyRentCars.com. Prizes to be won include iPhone Xs Max 256G, DJI Drone TELLO, and Free Car Rental around the World, among many other gifts. During the activity, customers only need to register and activate their accounts, and then click the start button. Every single user has two lucky draw opportunities. Moreover, users can use the official invitation link to invite friends to successfully register and activate their accounts too, which will give users more opportunities for prizes.

EasyRentCars was founded in 2017. At present, the company provides services at more than 100,000 locations in more than 200 countries around the world. The company provides customer-centric services such as PriceDropProtector and 100% best price guarantee. The company also intends to change the traditional car rental industry and make car rental easier and cheaper.