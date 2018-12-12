

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The German market is up sharply, mirroring the overall bullish mood across Asia and Europe, amid rising optimism about the U.S. and China reaching a trade deal.



Investors are indulging in some hectic buying at several counters after U.S. President Donald Trump, in a recent interview with Reuters, sounded upbeat about the U.S. and China agreeing on a deal.



Investors are also closely watching the developments on the Brexit front.



The benchmark DAX is up 115.08 points, or 1.07%, at 10,895.59. On Tuesday, the index climbed about 1.5%.



Fresenius is gaining more than 3.75%. RWE, E.ON, Volkswagen, BMW, Daimler, Allianz, Bayer, Lufthansa and Vonovia are up 1.5 to 3%. Deutsche Bank, Munech.Rueckvers, Linde, SAP, Siemens and Adidas are also trading notably higher.



Asian markets ended notably higher today amid renewed optimism about a U.S.-China trade deal, after the two countries resumed talks earlier this week to end their disputes.



Markets also reacted positively to news about Canada granting bail to the detained Huawei Technologies Co.'s Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanshou.



As earlier reported, U.S. President Donald Trump said he would intervene with the U.S. Justice Department in the case against Meng Wanzhou if it would help close a trade deal with China.



