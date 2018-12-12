

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai testified before the US House of Representatives Judiciary Committee on Tuesday on a number of issues including data privacy, alleged bias and the company's China plans.



Pichai reportedly emerged from his first-ever testimony to Congress almost entirely untouched.



The US lawmakers in the committee, lead by Chairman Bob Goodlatte, raised questions to Pichai during the 3.5-hour-long hearing. The questions mainly revolved around the company's political biases and it's project Dragonfly, which has been a subject of concern among the human rights advocates as well as Google employees.



The Republicans reportedly accuse that the search engine giant is biased against conservative users. The firm is also accused of hoovering up sensitive user data, and collaborating with China's authoritarian government.



He was also questioned on the extent of location tracking activities by the company.



The House Judiciary Committee in September has questioned Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey. The Committee has been questioning technology executives at hearings throughout the year, focusing primarily on whether these companies are biased against conservative users.



