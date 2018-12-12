

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The French stock market is rising sharply on Wednesday, adding to gains from the previous session, as investors continue to throng counters amid rising optimism about the world's two largest economies, the U.S. and China, striking a trade deal before the expiry of the 90-day truce period.



The resumption of talks between the U.S. and China and Donald Trump's positive remarks about a deal being struck lifted sentiment in markets across Asia, and markets in Europe are building on the gains they had posted in the previous session.



The French benchmark CAC 40 is up 80 points, or about 1.7%, at 4,886.19. The index ended 1.35% up on Tuesday.



Mirroring widespread buying, only four stocks out of the 40-stock strong CAC index, are down in negative territory at present.



Pernor Ricard, Peugeot, Atos, Sodexo, WFD Unibail Rodamco, Engie, Kering, Safran, Bouygues, Sanofi and Veolia Environment are moving up 2 to 4%.



BNP Paribas, Capgemini, Orange, Societe Generale, Total and Airbus Group are also moving up sharply.



In economic news from Eurozone, data from Eurostat showed Eurozone's industrial production grew in line with expectations, at 0.2% in October after a slump in the previous month. In September, industrial production declined 0.6% (revised from -3%).



On a year-on-year basis, industrial production grew 1.2% in October, following a 0.8% rise in September, which was revised from 0.9%. Economists were looking for 0.8% growth.



