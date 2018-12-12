Larsen Toubro Infotech (BSE: 540005, NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, has appointed Nachiket Deshpande as its Chief Operating Officer.

Nachiket brings more than 23 years of rich experience in delivery management, customer relationships management, account and P&L management across verticals, technologies and geographies. In his last role as the Senior Vice President Global Delivery Head for the Banking and Financial Services unit at Cognizant Technology Solutions, he was responsible for global delivery and P&L across all services lines, products, and platforms, as well as driving large-scale skills transformation. In a career spanning more than two decades, he has held management positions in the US, Europe, and Asia across delivery, practice building and client facing roles.

Sanjay Jalona, Chief Executive Officer Managing Director, LTI, said, "Nachiket joins us at an exciting phase of LTI's transformation as customers entrust us with solving their unique challenges. He brings extensive experience and diverse capabilities to continue our growth leadership. On behalf of the entire organization, I welcome him to LTI and wish him unprecedented success with scaling operations, globally."

Speaking about his appointment, Nachiket Deshpande, Chief Operating Officer, LTI, said, "LTI is at the forefront of building the next generation IT Services company, and I am excited to be part of this outstanding team. We will be bolstering the industry expertise and deep technology capabilities that have made LTI the growth leader in the sector."

An avid reader and sports enthusiast, Nachiket holds a degree in electronics engineering from the College of Engineering, Pune, India.

