AECI Limited - Interest Payments Notification Correction

PR Newswire

London, December 12

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)

Company code: AECI

Bond code: AECI01 ISIN: ZAG000153974

Bond code: AECI02 ISIN: ZAG000153982

CORRECTION ANNOUNCEMENT: INTEREST PAYMENTS NOTIFICATION

Bondholders are referred to the SENS announcement released on 3 December 2018 and are advised of the following amendments to the interest amounts paid on 11 December 2018. The correction was necessitated owing to a restatement of the reference interest rate by the calculation agent.

Bond code:AECI01
ISIN:ZAG000153974
Coupon:8,558%
Interest amount due:ZAR7 681 098,08
Bond code:AECI02
ISIN:ZAG000153982
Coupon:8,758%
Interest amount due:ZAR11 354 207,12

12 December 2018

Debt Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK

(A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)


