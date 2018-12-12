AECI Limited - Interest Payments Notification Correction

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)

Company code: AECI

Bond code: AECI01 ISIN: ZAG000153974

Bond code: AECI02 ISIN: ZAG000153982

CORRECTION ANNOUNCEMENT: INTEREST PAYMENTS NOTIFICATION

Bondholders are referred to the SENS announcement released on 3 December 2018 and are advised of the following amendments to the interest amounts paid on 11 December 2018. The correction was necessitated owing to a restatement of the reference interest rate by the calculation agent.

Bond code: AECI01 ISIN: ZAG000153974 Coupon: 8,558% Interest amount due: ZAR7 681 098,08 Bond code: AECI02 ISIN: ZAG000153982 Coupon: 8,758% Interest amount due: ZAR11 354 207,12

12 December 2018

Debt Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK

(A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)