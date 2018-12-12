AECI Limited - Interest Payments Notification Correction
London, December 12
AECI LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration No. 1924/002590/06)
Company code: AECI
Bond code: AECI01 ISIN: ZAG000153974
Bond code: AECI02 ISIN: ZAG000153982
CORRECTION ANNOUNCEMENT: INTEREST PAYMENTS NOTIFICATION
Bondholders are referred to the SENS announcement released on 3 December 2018 and are advised of the following amendments to the interest amounts paid on 11 December 2018. The correction was necessitated owing to a restatement of the reference interest rate by the calculation agent.
|Bond code:
|AECI01
|ISIN:
|ZAG000153974
|Coupon:
|8,558%
|Interest amount due:
|ZAR7 681 098,08
|Bond code:
|AECI02
|ISIN:
|ZAG000153982
|Coupon:
|8,758%
|Interest amount due:
|ZAR11 354 207,12
12 December 2018
Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK
(A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)