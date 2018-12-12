

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks are rising for a second successive session, with investors reacting positively to the developments on the U.S.-China trade front, and shrugging off concerns about Brexit uncertainty.



Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Theresa May will face a no confidence vote in her leadership later today. According to BBC, Conservative MPs will vote between 6 PM GMT and 8 PM GMT.



May has reportedly said she will contest the no confidence vote with everything she has got. In the event of May managing to secure a majority, she will remain unchallenged for another year.



May had called off the Commons vote on her Brexit negotiations, after admitting she was heading for a heavy defeat.



The FTSE 100 index is up 72.50 points, or about 1.1%, at 6,879.44. The index ended 1.27% up on Tuesday.



Rolls-Royce Holdings, Centrica, Standard Life. BHP Group, Coca Cola, WPP, RSA Insurance, Royal Mail, Imperial Brands and Mediclinic International are among the big movers in the market, having gained between 2% and 3.4%.



Dixons Carphone is losing about 8.5%. J Sainsbury is down 5.2% and Next is down 2.1%.



