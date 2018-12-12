Lubricants Market to Reach US$16.8 Bn by 2024; Awareness to Improve Engine Life to Boost Market- TMR

ALBANY, New York, December 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global lubricants market for off-road sector is slated to see steady development in the years to come, according to a Transparency Market Research (TMR) report. The market's business landscape is characterized by the presence of a few established vendors asserting their dominance in the industry. Key market players are seen allocating resources towards research and development of efficient products. Driven by consumer demands, the vendors have a defined line of work, and a sustainable global market.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/664869/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg )

Key vendors in the global lubricants market for off-road sector are involved in business expansion through strategic collaborations with regional players. A number of vendors are modifying their portfolio to suit the base oil supply chain, consolidations, and the production facilities.

Request a Sample of Global Lubricants Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=18965

Leading vendors in the global lubricants market for off-road sector include ExxonMobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell Plc., and BP Global. These top vendors hold nearly 32% of the overall market share. Other prominent vendors in the market are Phillips 66, BRB International, Total S.A., and Topaz Energy Group Limited.

Engine Oil Segment Likely to Emerge Leading among Product Types

According to TMR's analysts, the global lubricants market for off-road sector was estimated to be at US$13.0 bn in 2015 and is prognosticated to reach US$16.8 bn by 2024. Over the forecast period 2016 to 2024, the global market is slated to rise at a 2.9% CAGR.

Request For Multiple Chapters: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=MC&rep_id=18965

Among the product types, the segment of engine oil is estimated to demonstrate high growth rate. This could be attributed to growing awareness regarding vehicle maintenance.

Geography-wise, lower cost of products in Asia Pacific is expected to bolster this regional market to the fore. The region is likely to exhibit a 3.6% CAGR over the forecast period.

Adoption of Fuel Efficient Solutions to Propel Market

Lubricants are broadly utilized in motor oils, medium-speed motor oils, and moderate speed marine motors. The product expands motor life and ensures segments at high temperatures. The U.S. Environment Protection Agency (EPA) has decided control methods and rules with respect to carbon discharges in vehicles, referenced in the Clean Air Act, successful from October 2008, which has additionally supported interest for eco-friendly vehicles. Other than this, various developments coordinated at decrease of harmful carbon outflows to upgrade vehicle execution are driving growth of the lubricants market for off-road sector.

Request For Discount On This Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=18965

Bio-Based Lubricants to Remain Leading Trend

The demand of bio-based lubricants to diminish adverse impacts on the environment is the key trend advancing the lubricants for off-road sector market and is boosting the general development of the market. The need to upgrade eco-friendliness of vehicles has prompted supplanting of conventional materials with manufactured lubricants. This trend additionally affects the general market. The transportation business is progressively using manufactured and bio-based lubricants to supplant regular lubricants. The move is basically ascribed to the higher execution qualities of manufactured and bio-based lubricants and stringent vehicle discharge controls.

This review is based on TMR's report titled, "Lubricants Market for Off-road Sector (Source - Mineral Oil-based, Synthetic, and Bio-based; Grade - Single and Multi; Product - Engine Oil, Transmission Fluids, Hydraulic Fluids, Gear Oil, and Grease; End Use - Construction, Agriculture and Farming, Mining, and Material Handling) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 - 2024."

Global Lubricants Market for Off-road Sector - Source Analysis

Mineral Oil-based

Synthetic

Bio-based

Global Lubricants Market for Off-road Sector - Grade Analysis

Single

Multi

Global Lubricants Market for Off-road Sector - Product Analysis

Engine oil

Transmission fluids

Hydraulic fluids

Gear oil

Grease

Others

Global Lubricants Market for Off-road Sector - End Use Analysis

Construction

Agriculture & Farming

Mining

Material Handling

Others

Global Lubricants Market for Off-road Sector - Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Italy Spain France Germany Rest of EU

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)

&

BrowseChemicals & Materials Research Reports

Popular Research Reports by TMR:

Lubricant Additives Market : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/lubricant-additives-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/lubricant-additives-market.html Lubricants Market : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/lubricants-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/lubricants-market.html Automotive Lightweight Materials Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/automotive-lightweight-materials-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision."



Contact



Mr Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: https://cmfenews.com