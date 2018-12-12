SDLP - Seadrill Partners LLC 2018 AGM Results Notification

London, United Kingdom, December 12, 2018 - Seadrill Partners LLC (the "Company") advises that the 2018 Annual Meeting of the Members of the Company was held on December 12, 2018 at 11:00 am London time, at 2nd Floor, 566 Chiswick High Road, Building 11, Chiswick Business Park, London W4 5YS, United Kingdom.

The following proposal was approved:

To elect Bert Bekker as a Class II Director of the Company whose term will expire at the 2021 Annual Meeting of Members.

