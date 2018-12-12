Asia Wealth Group Holdings Ltd - Ray Alliance Update

12 December 2018

Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited

("Asia Wealth" or the "Company")

RAY ALLIANCE UPDATE

Asia Wealth is pleased to announced further to the update announced on 6 June 2017, that Ray Alliance Financial Advisers Pte Ltd ("Ray Alliance") has now returned their shares in Asia Wealth back to the Company, together with financial compensation such that Asia Wealth has not suffered any financial loss. The matter has been amicably resolved and Asia Wealth looks forward to collaborating with Ray Alliance on various financial projects in S.E. Asia.

Pursuant to a sale and purchase agreement dated 27 May 2012 ("SPA"), Asia Wealth had acquired 45,000 shares in Ray Alliance, through the issue of 322,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a valuation of US$318,162. The 322,000 ordinary shares have now been returned to the Company's treasury account.

With this issue now out of the way Asia Wealth continues to seek investment opportunities in the Asia region and will be moving forward with due diligence on potential acquisitions.

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, Asia Wealth hereby announces that it has 11,111,433 ordinary shares of no par value ("Ordinary Shares") in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote, and 322,000 Ordinary Shares held in treasury. There are a total of 11,433,433 Ordinary Shares in issue.



The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.



Contacts:



Richard Cayne (Executive Chairman)

Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited, +66 2 2611 2561

www.asiawealthgroup.com



Guy Miller (Corporate Advisers)

Peterhouse Capital Limited, +44 20 7220 9795

