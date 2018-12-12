Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank has presented its Outlook for 2019 12-Dec-2018 / 12:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. December 12, 2018 - Moscow. Sberbank management team has presented its Outlook for 2019. The event was held at Sberbank Agile Home. Presentations are available at sberbank.com. [1] Video record of speakers presentations will be available shortly at sberbank.com. [1] For enquiries: Sberbank of Russia Investor Relations +7 495 0957 59 60 ir@sberbank.ru Attachment Document title: Presentation_Sberbank Analyst Day 2018 Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=LGCBVQTMLS [2] ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 6853 EQS News ID: 757123 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=dd78adecab0b17480e07dec6bcd9b6b2&application_id=757123&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a2b4f067c18f1ae83aba51de1755ce0c&application_id=757123&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

