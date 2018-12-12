To deliver comprehensive claims management and improved customer service for bodily injury claims

FINEOS Corporation, the market-leading provider of group and individual core systems for life, accident and health insurance, announced today that Nationale-Nederlanden will use FINEOS Claims to manage its bodily injury claims.

Nationale-Nederlanden, a subsidiary of NN Group, is a financial services company providing insurance, pensions and banking products in the Netherlands.

FINEOS Claims is a leading, customer-centric, SaaS claims processing software solution used by many of the leading life, accident and health insurance carriers in the world. FINEOS will manage the entire claims process for bodily injury claims from initial notification through to payments and reporting. As part of the project, the insurer will migrate claims on-premise to the FINEOS Cloud Platform.

Michael Kelly, CEO FINEOS, said "Nationale-Nederlanden has taken the lead by recognizing the value of digital business and the capabilities provided by modern core technology platforms. We look forward to partnering with them to ensure it sees the real benefits of FINEOS as early as possible".

