5G Chipset Market to Reach $22.93 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 48.71% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, December 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Rapid development in automated devices, increased adoption of mobile broadband services, and rise in government initiatives for developing smart cities are expected to boost the growth of the global 5G chipset market.

Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "5G Chipset Market by IC Type (ASIC, RFIC, Cellular IC, and mmWave IC), Operational Frequency (Sub 6Hz, Between 26 & 39 GHz, and Above 39 GHz), Product (Devices, Customer Premises Equipment, and Network Infrastructure Equipment), and Industry Vertical (Automotive & Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Retail, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Automation, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2026". The report offers detailed analyses of the driving forces & opportunities, major market segments, top investment pockets, key player positioning, and competitive landscape. According to the report, the global 5G chipset market is estimated to reach $2.12 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $22.93 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 48.7% during 2020-2026.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg )



The growth of the global 5G chipset market is driven by factors such as rapid developments in automated devices, increase in demand for mobile broadband services, and swift proliferation of M2M/IoT connections. However, heavy investment and technological & infrastructure challenges in the implementation of 5G network hamper the market growth. Moreover, privacy & security concerns hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, increase in government initiatives for developing smart cities is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the key players in future.

Request Sample Report at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5114

ASIC segment to hold lion's share through 2026

The ASIC segment is expected to hold the largest market share in 2020, contributing about 48% of the total revenue, owing to rise in demand for custom chips. However, the mmWave IC segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 55.3% during 2020-2026, owing to high demand for integrated circuits (ICs) in the automotive sector. The other IC types analyzed in the report include RFIC and cellular IC.

Chipsets operating between 26 and 39 GHz frequency segment to portray huge demand by 2026

Chipsets operating in the range of 26-39 GHz frequency segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 60.6% during the study period, owing to their ability to cater to multiple 5G devices and better availability of frequency band for seamless connectivity. However, the sub 6 GHz frequency segment is estimated to hold the largest share in the market in 2020, contributing about 77% of the total share, as most of the consumer electronic devices such as laptops and smartphones fall under this operating frequency. Moreover, the report analyzes the above 39 GHz frequency segment.

Devices segment to hold largest share through 2026

The devices segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in 2020, contributing more than three-fourths of the total market, owing to the projected surge in the number of devices that would be embedded with 5G chipset. However, the network infrastructure equipment segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 51.6% during the study period, owing to surge in the number of smart city projects across the globe. Furthermore, customer premises equipment segment is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period.

For Purchase Enquiry:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5114

Consumer electronics segment to lead the market during 2020--2026

The consumer electronics segment is expected to govern the market in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing about two-thirds share of the total revenue, owing to rise in sales of consumer electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops. However, automotive and transportation segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 53.9% during the study period, owing to advent of autonomous & connected vehicles. The other segments analyzed in the report include energy & utilities, healthcare, retail, industrial automation, and others.

LAMEA region to portray fastest growth through 2026

The Latin America, Middle East, and Africa (LAMEA) region is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 58.2% during the study period, owing to the government initiatives to launch 5G technology in developed regions such as U.A.E. and Qatar. However, the Asia-Pacific region would hold the largest share, contributing more than one-third share of the market in 2020, owing to increase in government initiatives for building smart cities in the region. The other regions analyzed in the report include such as North America and Europe.

Major market players

The key market players analyzed in the report include Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Xilinx Inc., Qorvo, Broadcom, Nokia Corporation, Mediatek Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., and Infineon Technologies AG.

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Similar Reports:

Machine Learning Chip Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

5G Technology Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017 - 2023

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

