Women's Health Diagnostics Market Size Worth $76.2 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

The global women's health diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 76.2 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising adoption of point-of-care diagnostics and growing incidence of various chronic and lifestyle diseases are among the key factors stimulating the growth of the market. Besides this, introducing various awareness programs is also anticipated to work in favor the market during the forecast period. For instance, in 2014, the European Commission launched joint action for European Guide on Quality Improvement in Comprehensive Cancer Control.

Women's health diagnostics is witnessing high growth due to increased funding from various organizations. For instance, in May 2015, Abcodia received funding of USD 8.0 million from Cambridge Innovative Capital, Scottish Equity Partners, Albion Ventures, and UCLB to launch Risk of Ovarian Cancer Algorithm (ROCA) test in the U.K. for early detection of ovarian cancer.

On the basis of end use, the market has been bifurcated into hospital & diagnostics centers and home. Hospitals and diagnostic centers accounted for a larger share in the market due to high number of visits to hospitals and more reliable detection.

The market in Asia Pacific is likely to witness significant growth over the coming years. The growth of the market can be attributed to increasing investments in healthcare, growing focus of international device manufacturers on strengthening their distribution networks within the region, and epidemiological shift from infectious diseases to chronic diseases within regional boundaries.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Increasing investments by governments and private bodies and rising disposable income are providing a push to the market

Cancer accounted for the highest share in the market in 2017. The segment will register noteworthy growth during the forecast period owing to availability of early detection tests and government initiatives to tackle cancer

Prenatal testing is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the same period owing to rising prevalence of prenatal diseases, increasing maternal age, surging healthcare expenditure, and development of advanced diagnostic tests

Geographically, North America was the leading revenue contributor to the women's health diagnostics market in 2017. It is anticipated to maintain its dominance through 2025, thanks to widening base of diagnostic and imaging centers, mounting cases of cancer, growing awareness about fertility testing, and spiraling adoption of point-of-care testing devices

Some of the key players are Siemens Healthcare Private Limited; Hologic, Inc.;GE Healthcare; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; bioMérieux SA; Koninklijke Philips N.V; Abbott; Becton, Dickinson and Company, Quest Diagnostics, Inc.; and PerkinElmer, Inc.

Grand View Research has segmented the global women's health diagnostics market based on application, end use, and region:

Women ' s Health Diagnostics Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Cancer Breast Cancer Testing Cervical Cancer Testing Ovarian Cancer Testing Infectious Disease Testing Osteoporosis Testing Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Prenatal Testing

Women ' s Health Diagnostics End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Hospital and Diagnostics Centers Home

Women ' s Health Diagnostics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany Asia Pacific Japan China Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa South Africa



