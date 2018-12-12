Vaisala Oyj: Vaisala Enters Liquid Measurement Market by Acquiring K-Patents

Vaisala

Vaisala Enters Liquid Measurement Market by Acquiring K-Patents



Vaisala acquires Finnish K-Patents Group, a pioneer in in-line liquid measurements for industrial applications. The acquisition broadens Vaisala's product offering to liquid measurements and strengthens its position as the global leader in the industrial measurement market. The transaction includes K-Patents Oy and its subsidiaries in the US and China as well as Janesko Oy, K-Patents' research and development organization.

The acquisition enables Vaisala to expand its technological expertise and product portfolio from gas measurements into new business of liquid measurements.

"Entering liquid measurement market is an important step for the growth of Industrial Measurements Business Area. Liquid measurements is a very attractive growth market for us, being approximately the same size as the gas measurement market where we operate today," says Sampsa Lahtinen, Executive Vice President of Industrial Measurements, Vaisala.



"Uniting Vaisala's strong global presence and production excellence with K-Patents premium offering and application knowledge creates a strong growth platform for this new market expansion, to which we will continue to invest also in the future," Lahtinen continues.

Building on 40 years of high quality product development for liquid measurements, K-Patents is a global market leader in in-line process refractometers for hundreds of applications in pulp and paper, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and semiconductor industries, as an example. The applications vary from measuring sugar content of soft drinks and juices, to measuring concentration of paper coating chemicals.



"K-Patents is specialized in high-end liquid measurement instruments, main product being the in-line process refractometer, which has a superior measurement performance in demanding environments. Combining the strengths of the two technology leaders enables us to serve our global customers even better and also capture new business opportunities," says Jukka Levo, Chief Executive Officer, K-Patents Oy.

Net sales of K-Patents in 2017 amounted to EUR 11.4 million and it employs 60 people in Finland, the US and China. Vaisala will report K-Patents' results as a part of Industrial Measurements Business Area's financial results as of January 1, 2019.



Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurements. Building on over 80 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs approximately 1,600 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

Picture. K-Patents is a market leader in in-line process refractometers.

