Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2018) -New Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: ENRG) (OTC Pink: NEMCF) ("New Energy Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ignacio Perez- Walker to a newly created Board of Advisors. A former Chilean Senator, Mr. Perez-Walker represented the Third Region of Atacama on behalf of the National Renewal party; the same political party to which Chile's current President-Elect, Mr. Sebastian Piñera belongs.

Mr. Perez-Walker has served as a member of Chile's Energy Committee since 2013, and is presently an advisor to ENGIE (formerly GDF Suez), a French multinational utility company with a focus on the emerging renewable energy market. Mr. Perez-Walker is also a former member of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Chilean Senate where he served as chair of the Mining and Energy Senate Committee from 1996 to 2002. In addition, he has served as an advisor to the boards of SQM, Compañía Minera Carola, and SONAMI (the National Mining Society of Chile). Mr. Perez-Walker earned his law degree and a Masters of Science in Development Studies with a major in Economics from Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile, validated by the Catholic University of Leuven, Belgium.

"I am very excited to welcome Ignacio to the Board of Advisors," commented César Lopez, President and CEO of the Company. "Ignacio has had a long and successful career both in politics and in the energy sector and has a deep understanding of emerging energy markets. His expertise and vast network will be a tremendous asset to the Company."

Mr. Perez-Walker stated, "Given the impressive track record of César and the other board members, I feel confident that I have joined a dedicated and experienced team who is interested in providing a meaningful contribution to the emerging energy market."

About the Company

New Energy is a mineral resource company with cobalt interests in Chile. The Company's main focus is the acquisition of major copper and cobalt projects in Chile. To date, the Company has positioned itself to develop its historically producing Cobaltera assets.

The copper and cobalt market are in a major trend that is rapidly increasing metal demand and are the result of electric mobility and energy storage. New Energy is positioning itself to be a major beneficiary of this future mismatch of supply and demand.

For further details on the Company readers are referred to the Company's website (www.newenergymetals.ca) and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

On behalf of New Energy Metals Corp.

César López, President & CEO

T: 604.484-1232

E: info@newenergymetals.ca

W: www.newenergymetals.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements". Other than statements of historical fact, all statements included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from New Energy Metals' expectations are the risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Those filings can be found on the Internet at www.sedar.com.