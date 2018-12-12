Regulatory News:

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP), announces that with effect from 31 December 2018 Véronique Morali has resigned from the Board of Directors, and that Nathalie Gaveau has been appointed to succeed her as Non-executive Director with effect from 1 January 2019.

Véronique was appointed as a Non-executive Director on 28 May 2016 and is stepping down from the Board to dedicate more time to her other roles.

Nathalie brings a wealth of digital and international experience to the Board. She has co-founded and developed various e-commerce and mobile platforms in Europe and Asia. She is also a Non-executive Director of Calida Group (a global apparel group) and HEC Paris (an internationally recognised leader of education and research in management sciences).

Sol Daurella, Chairman said, "On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Véronique for the significant contribution she has made to our business. She has worked hard to support us through CCEP's first years following the merger and we wish her the very best for the future. The Board and I would also like to welcome Nathalie as a Non-executive Director. We look forward to working with her as we move into the next stage of CCEP's evolution."

ABOUT CCEP

Coca-Cola European Partners plc is a leading consumer goods company in Western Europe, selling, making and distributing an extensive range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages and is the world's largest independent Coca-Cola bottler based on revenue. Coca-Cola European Partners serves a consumer population of over 300 million across Western Europe, including Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Iceland, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. The Company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam, the New York Stock Exchange, Euronext London and on the Spanish stock exchanges, trading under the symbol CCEP. For more information about CCEP, please visit our website at www.ccep.com and follow CCEP on Twitter at @CocaColaEP.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181212005389/en/

Contacts:

Company Secretariat

Clare Wardle

T +44 20 7355 8406

Investor Relations

Sarah Willett

+44 7970 145 218

Media Relations

Shanna Wendt

T +44 7976 595 168