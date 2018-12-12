

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production increased in October after declining in the previous month, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production rebounded with 5.9 percent year-on-year growth in October after a 3.4 percent decline in September. Thus the preliminary estimate was confirmed.



After working days adjustments, production rose by 3.3 percent from a year ago.



On a month-on-month basis, the industrial production rose 2.0 percent in November after a 2.1 percent fall in the previous month.



The industrial domestic sales rose 11.8 percent year-on-year and export sales grew 4.9 percent in October.



