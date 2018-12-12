Sotheby's International Realty Brand Opens 125th European Office with Expansion into Slovakia

Slovakia's proximity to European business hubs attractive for global investors

MADISON, New Jersey, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC today announced its expansion in Europe with the opening of Slovakia Sotheby's International Realty.

The firm is owned and operated by Ilona Mancikova, who also stands at the helm of Czech Republic Sotheby's International Realty and Croatia Sotheby's International Realty. The flagship office of Slovakia Sotheby's International Realty is located in the capital city of Bratislava and will serve the luxury residential real estate markets throughout the surrounding metropolitan area and into the High Tatras Mountain region.

"Slovakia is an attractive location for global investors and corporations with its proximity to other important European business hubs, such as Vienna," said Philip White, president and chief executive officer Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC. "Ilona and her team have a well-established presence in the region, and we are proud to support their efforts in this new market."

"We are focused on meeting our client's lifestyle requirements in order to help them find their dream home whilst experiencing tailor-made professional service of the world-renowned Sotheby's International Realty brand," said Mancikova. Bratislava is located on the banks of the river Danube, bordering Austria and Hungary, and offers a range of home styles from new high-end residential developments and unique villas. "Thanks to our global network, we can offer local clients and investors real estate from around the world - from luxury mountain chalets in Austria to summer homes in Florida with a warranty of premium service," added Mancikova.

Slovakia Sotheby's International Realty looks forward to collaborating with local brands, designers and architects and supporting local artists by displaying their artwork in their new Bratislava office as they do in Czech Republic and Croatia.

The Sotheby's International Realty network currently has more than 22,000 affiliated independent sales associates located in over 970 offices in 72 countries and territories worldwide. In 2017, the brand achieved a record global sales volume of $108 billion USD. Slovakia Sotheby's International Realty listings will be marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, the firm's brokers and clients will benefit from an association with the Sotheby's auction house and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs. Each office is independently owned and operated.

