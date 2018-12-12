Fortinet Stock Continues to March HigherAs our lives get more connected and digital, the threats also keep on increasing. This is a continuous challenge for the companies responsible for our personal data and communications.They not only stand to lose business in case of a data breach, but they also risk their reputation, which is hard to regain. But there are a few players in the field that help such companies protect critical data and help their investors make good money as well.The case in point is Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT). It is a dominating player across the globe in providing cybersecurity solutions. Its customers include the majority of.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...