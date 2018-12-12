Kochava Brings its Analytics Solution to the Unity Asset Store

Unity developers can run mobile marketing analytics on their content using Kochava

SANDPOINT, Idaho, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kochava Inc. , industry leader for mobile app attribution and analytics, announced today that Kochava is now available on the Unity Technologies Asset Store. With this partnership, developers will have additional tools to measure and optimize the success of their content.

"I'm thrilled to partner with Unity, one of the most respected companies in the real-time development industry," said Charles Manning, Chief Executive Officer, Kochava. "Having cut our teeth in gaming many years ago, it's exciting that we now offer our measurement solutions to Unity developers."

Developers, particularly those within smaller organizations, do not often have the resources to focus on marketing due to the intense requirements of building games and experiences. Tracking and measuring marketing efforts, however, can lead to loyal audiences and long-term return on investment. Kochava helps developers identify the right audiences, select quality media partners, test marketing efforts, protect their campaigns from fraud, and understand how to market to their best customers for targeted growth. Lastly, Kochava bundles integrated push notification and in-app messaging support to re-engage audiences post install.

"Having Kochava on the Unity Asset Store provides our developers with additional tools to make the most out of the content they're building in Unity," said Peter O'Reilly, Head of the Unity Asset Store. "We know how much effort goes into creating compelling, engaging, and quality content, which is why we believe in partnering with companies like Kochava, who provides the tools necessary for developers to achieve success."

Learn more about Kochava on the Unity Asset Store here .

About Kochava

Kochava Inc. (www.kochava.com) offers a unique, holistic and unbiased analytics platform to plan, target, engage, measure and optimize media spend. The Kochava platform for mobile and connected devices combines potent features and global coverage with thousands of network and publisher integrations, allowing marketers to target audiences and measure campaign performance with precision. Real-time customizable visualizations give users fluid access to a full spectrum of data points, providing robust segmentation capabilities and real-time actionability. Yielding the most powerful tools in the ecosystem, Kochava is chosen by top brands across industry verticals to measure the largest and most sophisticated ad campaigns.

