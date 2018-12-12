Quantzig, a leading global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest offshore drilling optimization study for an oil industry firm.The client is one of the leading refiners and marketers of oil products. Based out the United States, the company was facing difficulties in improving efficiency and productivity. They wanted to streamline their exploration, production, processing, retail, distribution, and back-office operations. The rising pressure to reduce increased prices compelled the client to leverage Quantzig's analytics solutions to enhance their operational processes and address the shortage of refinement.

The oil and gas industry is one of the most lucrative industries across the globe and accounts for a significant share of the global economy. However, at present, the excess output coupled with decreasing oil consumption has resulted in a drop in oil prices. This has even forced the established companies to enhance their upstream and downstream operations to maintain their market share. This is compelling companies in the oil industry to optimize their offshore drilling processes to preserve margins and maintain reinvestment rates.

"Improvements in offshore drilling methods such as deep-water drilling, hydraulic fracturing, and lateral drilling will help companies in the oil industry to increase their oil production and operational efficiency," says a market expert from Quantzig.

Quantzig's solutions helped the client to analyze their operational processes and automate them. This helped them to get rid of unproductive systems and optimize their business processes. The drilling optimization solutions suggested by Quantzig also assisted the firm to enhance their flexibility and improve overall profitability.

The offshore drilling optimization engagement helped the oil industry firm to:

Boost efficiency by 23%.

Optimize business processes and enhance flexibility.

Quantzig's offshore drilling optimization engagement offered predictive insights on:

Identifying unproductive systems and automating them.

Improving their overall efficiency and productivity.

