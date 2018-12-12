A leading pricing analytics solutions provider, Quantzig, has announced the completion of their latest article on thebest practices to implement pricing strategies in marketing

Implementing the right set of pricing strategies in marketing is a crucial step for any business. Pricing strategies in marketing are used to defend the existing market from new entrants, increase market share within a market, or to enter a new market.

"Companies should avoid keeping the same prices across all verticals and use multiple price points to analyze the products driving maximum profits for them," says a pricing analytics expert from Quantzig.

Tips for implementing pricing strategies in marketing:

Avoid setting prices too low

Setting up lower prices to attract more sales might seem to be the right strategy for companies but it can lead to unfavorable outcomes. Companies can face a setback in terms of retaining quality-conscious consumers as lower prices can lead to the conclusion that the product is of substandard quality in comparison to a premium-priced product. This can deteriorate the bottom line of the product and make it difficult to survive in the long-term.



Avoid basing prices of your product solely on cost

The use of effective pricing strategies in marketing ensures that there is a reliable profit margin for each product, but it is crucial for companies to estimate the role of the product in their business strategies. This helps them to analyze variations in key product offerings and gain a broader view of the product in the marketplace.

Avoid keeping prices the same across the board

Keeping same prices across all verticals is a mistake companies often do while implementing pricing strategies in marketing. Companies need to analyze and determine products and price points that drive the maximum conversions. This helps them in following dynamic pricing and driving sales on all fronts by using multiple price points.

