SpendEdge, a well-known procurement intelligence solution provider, has announced the completion of their latest spend analysis study for a transportation services provider. The client is an international transportation services provider. Based out of the United States, the client employs around 10,000 people and generates an annual revenue of over $37 billion. With shifts in consumer behavior, acute driver shortages, and growing demands on the frequency and types of deliveries, the client was looking to leverage a spend analysis strategy to enhance their spend capabilities and boost the transparency of their business spends.

Spend analysis focuses on analyzing enterprise-wide expense data to distinguish opportunities that can help in maximizing value in a category. The steps involved in spend analysis include collecting, classifying and analyzing spend data with the goal of reducing procurement costs, boosting efficiency and monitoring compliance. Analyzing procurement spend provides data that can be used as a baseline to gauge improvements and for determining strategies to realize short and long-term savings.

According to the procurement experts at SpendEdge, "Spend analysis improves visibility into procurement information, enabling businesses to determine spend by commodities, products, services, and suppliers."

With the help of the spend analysis solution offered by SpendEdge, the client was able to thoroughly consolidate and analyze the spend data, lower costs, and improve organizational efficiency. Moreover, the solution also offers relevant insights on the aggregate demand for the products/services and optimized saving opportunities based on the sourcing strategy. Additionally, it helped the client to stay up-to-date on the spend records and control maverick as well as fraud and other non-complaint activities. This helped them achieve a total savings of over USD 20 million, annually.

SpendEdge's spend analysis strategies helped the client to:

Improve their overall procurement process

Devise a robust negotiation tool for further sourcing strategies

The spend analysis strategies also offered predictive insights on:

Visualizing data to make better sourcing and supplier decisions

Making improvements in compliance, lessening cycle times, and uncovering maverick spend

