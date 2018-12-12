Player Wins €2.2m Playing the Empire Fortune Game According to Tunf

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, December 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to Tunf.com, Last week, another progressive jackpot winner was announced, following a multi-million-euro win on the Empire Fortune slot. The slot may not be known for delivering the most substantial progressive prizes, but few players would grumble at getting their hands on a couple of million euros, and that is precisely what happened to one lucky player based in Sweden last week.

A Mobile Jackpot Win

The Yggdrasil Gaming slot has paid out a few decent prizes in its past, but few come close to the €2.2 million prize won last week. Maltese-based Yggdrasil Gaming unveiled a press release last week, confirming the jackpot win and shedding light on the affair.

The player was known to be playing on their mobile device when the scooped the jackpot win, which totalled €2,253,040. Playing for €4 a spin, they were then able to get their hands on the prize in the 5-reel, 20-line progressive jackpot slot.

Bethard Plays Host to the Winner

The latest win occurred at Bethard Casino, a site not terribly well-known amongst slot players. It is believed to be the most significant progressive jackpot paid out at the site to date. The win comes just two weeks after another Swedish player pocketed a life-changing sum of money on an Yggdrasil developed progressive slot.

The previous win was worth over €7.8 million and was won on Yggdrasil's Joker Millions slot over at LeoVegas Casino. In total, the amount paid out by Yggdrasil slots since the casino software provider went live in 2015 now totals over €29 million. It certainly seems like a great time to be playing their games if you've got your eyes on gunning down a life-changing cash prize.

