

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - The recent massive cyber-attack on hotel chain Marriott International Inc. (MAR) was part of a Chinese intelligence-gathering effort, the New York Times reported Tuesday, citing two people briefed on the investigation. The data breach affected about 500 million guests of the hotel chain.



According to the NYT report, the hackers are suspected of working on behalf of the Ministry of State Security, China's Communist-controlled civilian spy agency.



The discovery comes amid rising tensions between the U.S. and China as the countries try to reach a trade deal. It also comes just days after the arrest of Chinese telecom giant Huawei's Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou in Canada.



According to the NYT report, the Trump administration is said to be planning actions targeting China's trade, cyber and economic policies.



The planned actions include indictments against Chinese hackers working for the intelligence services and the military, according to the report, citing four government officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity.



Further, the NYT report said that other options being considered by Washington include an executive order intended to make it more difficult for Chinese companies to obtain critical components for telecommunication equipment.



On November 30, Marriott disclosed a 'data security incident' involving its Starwood guest reservation database that contained information of up to about 500 million guests.



For about 327 million of these guests, the information includes some combination of name, mailing address, phone number, email address, passport number, Starwood Preferred Guest account information, date of birth, gender, arrival and departure information, reservation date, and communication preferences.



The information of some of the guests also include payment card numbers and payment card expiration dates, but the payment card numbers were encrypted.



