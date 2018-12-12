8020 Connect Inc.: 8020 Connect Closes Joint Venture Partnership with MI3 Financial Communications

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2018 / 8020 Connect Inc. ("8020") is pleased to announce the closing of a Joint Venture with MI3 Communications Financiers ("MI3") and our mutual commitment to expand the 8020 Connect platform to a growing global audience of small-cap investors.

Join the future of small-cap investing: www.8020connect.com

8020 is delighted to partner with MI3 allowing 8020 to align our growth strategy with one of the most reputable Investor Relations firms in Canada. 8020 and MI3 will collaborate and move forward with a French language version of 8020 Connect, allowing 8020 to enter the Quebec and European market. What makes 8020 so powerful is that it allows investors and shareholders residing anywhere in the world to have the same access, communication and accessibility to management as any local shareholder or investor would.

8020 is regulatory-compliant interactive investor communication platform connecting a global audience of small-cap investors to a network of accountable micro-cap to mid-cap corporations and a growing list of investment industry representatives. 8020 allows corporate clients (issuers) to host controlled and 8020 monitored investor/shareholder groups, allowing the company's management and communications teams to engage directly with interested parties in corporate educational dialogue; and providing users (current and prospective shareholders) with a curated forum within which to exchange views.

MI3 is a Montreal-based advisory firm offering North American clients solutions related to communications strategies, governance and continuous disclosure support. MI3's services were developed to leverage the trading and market experience of our bilingual team to provide numerous investor relations services to public companies.

"We believe that the 8020 platform is uniquely positioned to offer our clients a powerful tool to engage with their shareholders, stakeholders and other interested parties from anywhere on the globe. Our corporate moto since our inception has always been 'MI3 CONNECTING YOU'. We host numerous roadshows, conferences and dinner information meetings. Now, through the 8020 platform, our attendees can more easily stay connected with the presenting companies with which they have interest. This is literally the future of corporate communication, and we are proud to be a formal partner in this evolution," noted MI3's President, Mario Drolet.

"For our part," commented D'Arcy Funfer, 8020's President, "we were extremely keen to align ourselves with a highly respected Canadian advisory firm like MI3. We share a synergetic view of investor communications and MI3 provides 8020 a strong presence in Eastern Canada. Working together we will bring effective communications strategies and solutions to our corporate clients in both French and English."

"Thanks to the continued efforts of D'Arcy Funfer and team, 8020 continues to expand our Canadian platform with key industry experts and partnerships," stated Darren Stewart, CEO.

