The global equestrian protective clothing market is expected to post a CAGR of over 2% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing awareness and popularity of equestrian events. Equestrian or horse-riding events are extremely popular among consumers, especially among affluent consumers who consider horse riding and its events as a leisure time activity that has a status symbol associated with it. There are a large number of horse-rising events around the world, which attract consumers every year. Some of the popular horse-riding events are Land Rover Blair Castle International Horse Trials, which witnessed around 45,000 attendees in 2018. Under 25 Grand Prix Series 2018, Liverpool International Horse Show, and many other big events like Olympic Games and World Equestrian Games. All these events witness huge masses in attendance and attract more equestrian enthusiasts to buy protective clothing, which, in turn, would result in more sales in the global equestrian protective clothing market during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global equestrian protective clothing market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the rising popularity of equestrian clothing as a fashion statement as one of the key emerging trends in the global equestrian protective clothing market:

Global equestrian protective clothing market: Rising popularity of equestrian clothing as a fashion statement

Equestrian has always been a style statement for elite consumers of the society. In the past few years, equestrian enthusiasts have started considering equestrian clothing as a fashion statement. It is considered that the elegance of the equestrian atmosphere has become a criterion for style and fashion that go well beyond just the stables. For instance, Hermes built an empire on the sturdy saddle stitch and scarves, Ralph Lauren has a fledgling men's wear line with the sport of kings. Therefore, with such initiatives, the market for equestrian protective clothing is expected to register a positive outlook during the forecast period.

"Growing number of start-ups for equestrian clothing and increasing interest in adventure sports are two other major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the global equestrian protective clothing market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global equestrian protective clothing market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global equestrian protective clothing market by end-user (recreational and professional), by product (clothing, boots, and helmets), and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The EMEA region led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than 45%, followed by the Americas and APAC respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth, followed by the Americas.

