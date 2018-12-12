Private LTE Market Worth $4.5 Billion by 2023 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, December 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Private LTE Market by Technology (FDD and TDD), Service (Managed Services, Integration & Deployment), Application (Public Safety, Logistics & Supply Chain Management), Industry (Energy & Utilities, Mining), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Global Private LTE Market is expected to grow from USD 2.4 billion in 2018 to USD 4.5 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13% during the forecast period.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )



Don't miss out on business opportunities in Private LTE Market.

Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=64117901

The need for unique and defined network qualities and convergence of 5G and private LTE are the major factors driving the growth of the Private LTE Market.

Browse in-depth TOC on"Private LTE Market"

46 - Tables

38 - Figures

122 - Pages

View more detailed TOC @

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/private-lte-market-64117901.html

The integration and deployment services segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Integration and deployment services are an essential for executing the private LTE network system. They provide multi-vendor services and solutions for networks and their associated infrastructures. They also help organizations integrate all their applications and systems on a common dedicated network. They assist the IT staff of enterprises in understanding the private LTE system and learning the operations and monitoring of it. Moreover, they save enterprises' deployment time and avoid the additional cost spending on the deployment of the private LTE network system.

The Frequency Division Duplex (FDD) segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

FDD is a technique where separate frequency bands are used at the transmitter and receiver side. As the FDD technology uses different frequency bands for sending and receiving operations, sending and receiving data signals do not interfere with each other. This technique makes FDD a better choice than Time Division Duplex (TDD) for managing symmetric traffic, such as voice applications, in broadband wireless networks.

APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC constitutes of major economies, such as Singapore, South Korea, Japan, China, India, and Australia. Japan, China, and Australia are important countries as far as the growth of the Private LTE Market in APAC is concerned. Japan and China are the largest manufacturing economies that produce automobiles, information technology products, and electronic products. Manufacturing paradigm has changed considerably with the manufacturing industry seeking advanced technologies, such as robotics and big data analytics. These technologies are becoming popular among the industry.

Request for Free Sample Report @https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=64117901

The major vendors in the Private LTE Market are Nokia (Finland), Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei (China), NEC (Japan), Verizon (US), Cisco (US), Samsung (South Korea), Comba (China), Arris International (US), Sierra Wireless (Canada), NetNumber (US), Lemko (US), General Dynamics (US), Future Technologies (US), pdvWireless (US), Quortus (UK), Ambra Solutions (Canada), Zinwave (US), Redline Communications (Canada), Athonet (Italy), Mavenir (US), Star Solutions (Canada), Druid Software (Italy), Ursys (Australia), and Luminate Wireless (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets @Mobility and Telecom Market ResearchReports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/private-lte-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

