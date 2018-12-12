Pelican House Mining Plc - Dealing by ex- Director; Notifiable Interest

Pelican House Mining plc

(the "Company" or "Pelican House Mining")

Dealings by an ex-Director; Acquisition of Notifiable Interest in Voting Rights

Through Quetzal Securities Limited, a company controlled by him, Mark Jackson, FCA, MBA, whose resignation as Finance Director and as a Director of Pelican House Mining was recently announced, has this day through the market sold 6,750,000 (six million seven hundred-and-fifty thousand) ordinary shares of 0.1 pence Sterling each ("Shares) in the capital of the Company at a price of 0.5 pence Sterling per Share, representing 6.89 per cent of the issued Share capital of the Company. Mr. Jackson's remaining beneficial interest in the Company is 12,920,000 (twelve million nine hundred-and-twenty thousand) Shares representing 13.18 percent of the issued Share capital (previously 19,670,000 or 20.07 per cent).

Although Mr. Jackson has stepped down from his executive responsibilities and from his directorship of Pelican House Mining, this Share disposal is treated as "dealings by a Director" and is subject to the same restrictions and disclosure requirements as if he were still a Director of the Company.

The Company has today been notified that Eight Capital Partners plc, the NEX Exchange-quoted investment vehicle of which John Treacy, a Director of the Company, is also a director, has acquired 6,750,000 (six million seven hundred-and-fifty thousand) Shares representing 6.89 per cent of the issued Share capital of Pelican House Mining at a price of 0.5 pence Sterling per Share, bringing its holding to 15,000,000 (fifteen million) Shares or 15.31 per cent of the issued Share capital (previously 8,250,000 or 8.42 per cent)..

Simon Grant-Rennick,

Chairman,

Pelican House Mining plc,

London, 12th December 2018

The foregoing announcement has been issued after due and careful enquiry; the Directors of Pelican House Mining accept responsibility for its content.

Enquiries :

Pelican House Mining plc:Simon Grant-Rennick

E-mail: contact@pelicanhousemining.co.uk;

simon@pelicanhousemining.co.uk

Tel: + 44 797 325 3124

Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited: Graham Atthill-Beck

E-mail: Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.uk /

blackpearladvisers@gmail.com

Tel: +44 20 7464 4091

Mob: +44 750 643 4107; +971 50 856 9408

Brinsley Holman

E-mail: Brinsley.Holman@kbrl.co.uk

Tel: +44 20 7464 4098