Technavio analysts forecast the global rowing machines market to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The growing number of fitness centers and health clubs is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global rowing machines market 2018-2022. Rapid urbanization, rising awareness of health and fitness, hectic work schedules, and growing health issues are among the factors promoting the growth of fitness centers and health clubs globally. People enroll in gyms and health clubs to remain fit and maintain proper body structure. Fitness centers and health clubs have the required infrastructure to offer customers adequate space for exercising and other physical activities. They levy membership fees and offer exclusive packages to attract more customers. For instance, in 2016, the number of fitness centers and health clubs in the US grew by 1.50% from a year earlier. Therefore, the rise in the number of gyms is expected to increase demand for rowing machines at a significant rate during the forecast period.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global rowing machines market is the growing demand of fitness enthusiasts:

Global rowing machines market: Growing demand of fitness enthusiasts

Each fitness equipment in a gymnasium has a specific purpose for the body. Amid growing awareness on maintaining body fitness and health, fitness enthusiasts are looking for innovative and superior quality gym equipment for optimum results. Rowing is a good fitness exercise, and individuals with joint issues and post-surgery injuries can also take to rowing easily. Strenuous physical activities such as sports that involve considerable running and jumping put intense pressure on a person's body joints. Rowing is a low-impact activity that is highly suitable for fitness enthusiasts with joint issues. Rowing has another advantage in that it enables full-body workout to help burn extra calories and fat efficiently. Individuals can now purchase indoor rowing machines and exercise at home at their convenience. These factors are expected to propel the sales volume of rowing machines during the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "Apart from growing demand of fitness enthusiasts, other factors that are expected to boost the growth of the global rowing machines market during the forecast period are collaborations with fitness applications and increasing awareness about ill-effects of diabetes and obesity."

Global rowing machines market: Segmentation analysis

The global rowing machines market research report provides market segmentation by end-user (fitness centers and individual users) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It also provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting of over 42% share, followed by the EMEA and APAC respectively. Although APAC held the smallest share of the market, it is expected to witness the maximum increase in its market share over the forecast period.

