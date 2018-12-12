ArabiaWeather Honored by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in the Presence of Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah

AMMAN, Jordan, December 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Deputy Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has honored Mohammed Al Shaker, Founder and CEO of ArabiaWeather Inc. - the largest private weather company in the Arab World and a pioneer in weather technology - on behalf of the Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Granted in the presence of Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah along the sidelines of the Arab Social Media Influencers Summit 2018, which was organized by the Dubai Press Club in Dubai, the accolade recognizes ArabiaWeather's significant impact within the weather and environmental fields - both online and via social media platforms - as well as for being the largest weather forecasting center in the Arab World.

"I am grateful to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for this honor, which serves as a testament to the ongoing efforts of the ArabiaWeather team that works behind the scenes day and night to produce accurate weather information that protects lives and assets alike. This award drives us to continue to provide premium services and solutions that are specifically tailored to individuals and institutions throughout the Arab World," commented Al Shaker.

ArabiaWeather is the first and only company of its kind in the Arab World, representing one of the most advanced entities in the areas of weather forecasting, remote sensing systems and artificial intelligence across the globe. Generating weather data exclusive to the region based on algorithms and mathematical and physical calculations conducted using supercomputers, ArabiaWeather extends its services to all sectors impacted by weather conditions across the MENA region, benefiting 70 million Arab people on a daily basis.

ArabiaWeather delivers accurate, up-to-date, localized information pertaining to weather in the Arab World, covering hundreds of thousands of locations, besides offering weather decision-support solutions to businesses to mitigate their financial losses and risks. In addition to contributing to operations conducted across air, land and sea, as well as others involving multiple governmental entities, ArabiaWeather's business solutions are devised to cater to a wide range of companies within the agricultural, construction, renewable energy, insurance, transportation and water management sectors, to name a few. ArabiaWeather also lends its services to major airports and airlines; maritime entities including those related to shipping, oil and gas, and ports; and local and regional television channels; among others.

ArabiaWeather's Enterprise division provides decision support solutions to businesses across the region to sectors that are enormously affected by weather conditions such as Media, Airlines, Oil & Gas, Agriculture, Insurance and Retail, among others. ArabiaWeather also works with various governments and National Weather Services across the region.

