Partnerize Debuts Global Partnerize Parents Parental Leave Program

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 12, 2018, the leading provider of partner marketing solutions for global brands, today announced a new parental benefits policy. Entitled "Partnerize Parents", the program offers provisions to improve family leave benefits and workday flexibility.



Partnerize Parents is formulated to address some of the unique life challenges its employee parents face, and helps to ensure that prospective employees can achieve both professional and family life goals with the company. Employees that have been with the company for at least a full year are eligible for:

Enhanced Primary Caregiver Paid Parental Leave

Partnerize offers this paid leave benefit to employee new parents if they will be the primary caregiver:

6 months salary at full pay

An additional 6 months salary at half pay

Return to the company in the same or equivalent job

Option for phased return to work over 6 week period

While in some parts of the world this is traditionally referred to as a maternity benefit, Partnerize will offer this to employee parents that will be primary caregivers in the first year, whatever their gender. This benefit is for new births or adoptions.

Enhanced Non-Primary Caregiver Paid Parental Leave

Partnerize offers this paid leave benefit to employee new parents who will be the non-primary caregiver.

2 weeks at full pay upon birth or adoption

While in some parts of the world this is traditionally referred to as a paternity benefit, Partnerize will offer this to employee parents that will be non-primary caregivers in the first year, whatever their gender. This benefit is for new births or adoptions.

New Arrival Benefit

In the first paycheck after a birth or adoption, employee receives £100 or local currency equivalent for initial incidental expenses like baby clothes, take-out, and all-important caffeine.

Family Days:

Parents of children under 18 will also have the option to take up to five "family days" -- analogous to personal days -- for family-related obligations like ill children, school activities, and acute childcare needs.

"We're very proud to offer these great new benefits for employees that decide to have children," said Mal Cowley, Co Founder and CEO of Partnerize. "Being a parent poses unique challenges for employees and this policy is designed to make it easier for people to excel in both their work lives and family lives."

While the global Partnerize Parents offering significantly increases leave and other benefits in all countries in which Partnerize operates, it is expected to be particularly appealing in the United States, where it offers benefits far greater than what are typically available.



About Partnerize



Partnerize helps the world's leading brands build powerful business partnerships that drive extraordinary business growth. The Partnerize Partner Management Platform.

Media Contact:

Diane Anderson

danderson@witstrategy.com